Tom Cruise’s surprise interaction with woman goes viral

The video shows Cruise walking through an office corridor when he suddenly stopped after noticing a woman sitting.

A video of Hollywood star Tom Cruise checking on a woman he mistakenly thought was upset has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers amused.

The video shows Cruise walking through an office corridor when he suddenly stopped after noticing a woman sitting with her head lowered while looking at her phone.

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Thinking she was upset, Cruise approached the woman, identified as Klementina, and gently tapped her on the shoulder to ask if she was OK.

He soon realized that she was simply engrossed in scrolling through social media. Cruise smiled after realizing the misunderstanding and walked away.

The unexpected encounter left Klementina stunned. The footage, which appears to have been captured by a CCTV camera, shows her visibly surprised by the actor’s sudden attention.

Klementina later revealed that she had been “doomscrolling” and was not actually sad.

In a TikTok video, she described the encounter, saying she was shocked when Cruise tapped her shoulder. She said she was unable to react when she realized who was standing beside her.

Cruise later returned and posed for a photograph with her, turning the unexpected encounter into a memorable moment.