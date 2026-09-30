Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR

The FBR urged taxpayers not to delay filing, warning that remaining a non-filer could result in heavy fines, additional tax burdens and legal action.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's tax authority has warned taxpayers of steep penalties and possible legal action if they fail to file their income tax returns by the Sept. 30 deadline.





The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said Sept. 30 is the final date for filing returns for the 2026 tax year and urged taxpayers to submit all supporting documents with their filings.





The government will abolish the late-filer category on Oct. 1, according to reports. The penalty for filing after the deadline will rise from Rs1,000 to Rs25,000.





For an Association of Persons, the late-filing penalty will increase from Rs10,000 to Rs50,000, while companies will face a penalty of up to Rs100,000, compared with Rs20,000 currently, the reports said.





An FBR spokesperson warned that action could be taken against taxpayers who conceal information about their assets or provide incorrect details. The FBR may also use bank accounts and other available means to recover outstanding tax liabilities.





In a social media post, the FBR urged taxpayers not to delay filing, warning that remaining a non-filer could result in heavy fines, additional tax burdens and legal action.





The tax authority said its modern data systems continuously receive information about taxpayers' income, assets and financial transactions, and it urged taxpayers to provide complete and accurate details in their returns.

🌐 Twitter Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)









Taxpayers can file through the FBR website or the Tax Asaan app. Those needing assistance can contact the FBR helpline or visit the nearest tax office.





Nearly 4.88 million income tax returns have been filed so far this tax year, compared with more than 3.5 million submitted during the previous tax year, according to documents.





Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan said commercial banks will keep their branches open until 10 p.m. Wednesday to facilitate over-the-counter payment of government duties and taxes.





The central bank said the extension was made at the FBR's request. Banks have been directed to keep relevant branches open as long as required for special clearing of government transactions through NIFT.





The central bank also directed commercial banks to ensure uninterrupted availability of internet banking, mobile apps, ATMs and other digital payment channels to facilitate taxpayers.





"The banks shall also ensure uninterrupted availability of their online payment channels i.e. internet banking, mobile applications, ATMs, and other digital platforms to facilitate the online payment of government duties and taxes," the State Bank said.