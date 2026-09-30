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Pakistan Stock Brokers Association elects new board at annual general meeting

The new leadership pledged to focus on innovation, regulatory alignment and member advocacy.

Web Desk September 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Brokers Association held its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, electing a new slate of directors and executive committee members to lead the organization.


The meeting, chaired by outgoing Chairman M. Munir Khanani, saw members unanimously adopt several key resolutions, including the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. Members also approved the appointment of M. Saleem Associates as auditor for 2027 and ratified the minutes of the 5th AGM.


In a critical highlight of the proceedings, the association conducted elections for its Board and Executive Committee in accordance with regulations set by the Directorate General of Trade Organizations, ensuring transparency and fairness.


The Election Commission announced the following individuals as successfully elected:


1. Mr. Muhammad Yasir Mahmoud – Chairman

2. Mr. Abdus Samad Salim – Senior Vice-Chairman

3. Mr. Muhammad Sharif – Vice Chairman

4. Mr. Fawad Yusuf – Director/EC Member

5. Mr. Habib Ullah Sheikh – Director/EC Member

6. Mr. Jahanzeb Mirza – Director/EC Member

7. Mr. Malik Dil Awayz Ahmed – Director/EC Member

8. Mr. Muhammad Amin Yousuf – Director/EC Member

9. Mr. Noman – Director/EC Member

10. Mr. Yasir Yaqub – Director/EC Member


Following his election, incoming Chairman Dr. Yasir Mahmoud emphasized the need for continued focus on innovation, regulatory alignment and member advocacy. He reiterated the Board's commitment to engaging with regulatory authorities and tax bodies to create a more conducive environment for brokers and investors.



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