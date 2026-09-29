Pakistan PUBG squad claims fifth Asian Games bronze

The five-member squad finished third with 100 points after 12 matches at Aichi Sky Expo.

TOKONAME, Japan: Pakistan’s PUBG Mobile squad delivered a strong finish Tuesday, securing bronze at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and giving the country its fifth medal of the competition.





The five-member team finished third with 100 points after 12 matches at Aichi Sky Expo, behind gold medalists Thailand with 128 points and silver medalists China with 114.





Pakistan sealed the bronze with a third-place finish in the final match, collecting 12 points four placement points and eight elimination points. Japan won the match with 18 points, while Thailand finished second with 14.





Mohammad Huzaifa, Shayan Asad, Falak Sher, Hasnain Rehman and Syed Sameer represented Pakistan in the competition.





The team entered the second day with 39 points and remained in medal contention. It added 61 points across the final six matches to finish on 100.





Pakistan’s strongest returns on the second day included 16 points in the seventh match, 10 each in the eighth and ninth, and 12 points in both the 11th and final matches.





Thailand maintained its lead throughout the competition to claim gold, while China held off Pakistan for silver by 14 points. Vietnam and Indonesia finished tied for fourth with 95 points, followed by South Korea with 71, Chinese Taipei with 62 and Jordan with 61.





The bronze brought Pakistan’s medal tally at the Games to five. The country’s other medals came from the women’s cricket team, modern MMA fighter Asim Khan, and squash players Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan.





Pakistan’s women’s cricket team secured its medal on Sept. 22 after defeating Bangladesh by 31 runs. Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan also secured bronze medals by reaching the men’s singles squash semifinals.





The PUBG Mobile competition featured 12 teams and was decided on aggregate points across 12 matches held over two days, giving Pakistan another podium finish in esports at the Asian Games.