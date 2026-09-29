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Yemen under fire as Houthis report 38 Saudi strikes in 24 hours

The renewed attacks come as fighting has intensified across Yemen.

Web Desk September 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Yemen under fire

SANAA: Yemen faced another surge of violence as Houthi forces said Saudi aircraft and missiles carried out 38 attacks across Taiz, Saada and Hajjah within 24 hours, with civilians, including women and children, among those reportedly killed and wounded.


Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the strikes were conducted by F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets operating from Saudi bases in Khamis Mushait and Taif, while missile attacks were launched from the Najran and Jizan areas.


He said the latest attacks brought the reported total number of Saudi air and missile strikes since the latest escalation began to 1,123. The latest escalation also included an attack on a vehicle in Mustaba district of Hajjah province, according to reports.


Three Saudi airstrikes were also reported in Saada province, with local reports saying the Sahhar district was hit in separate raids. The renewed attacks come as fighting has intensified across Yemen following the breakdown of a period of relative calm.


Recent violence has also caused civilian casualties in Taiz, where a strike on a market was reported to have killed seven people and wounded 40, according to the Houthi-run health ministry as cited by Reuters.


The latest figures and casualty claims from the Houthis could not be independently verified, and Saudi authorities have not publicly confirmed the full details of the 38 attacks reported by Saree.

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