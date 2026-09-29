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CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match

Pennsylvania faces measles surge as cases soar to 903

The growing outbreak has become Pennsylvania’s worst measles resurgence in decades.

Web Desk September 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pennsylvania faces measles

PENNSYLVANIA: Pennsylvania’s measles outbreak is continuing to grow, with 68 new infections reported since last Wednesday, pushing the state’s total to 903 cases, according to state health department data.


The growing outbreak has become Pennsylvania’s worst measles outbreak in decades, with 176 people hospitalized, up from 164 reported on Sept. 23, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.


Lancaster County has reported the most cases and remains the hardest-hit area in the state. The outbreak has also sparked a dispute over measles-related deaths. Pennsylvania reported four deaths among unvaccinated residents earlier this month.


Gov. Josh Shapiro and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. later disagreed over how many of those deaths were directly caused by measles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was reviewing how it classifies measles-related deaths. Its website now lists one confirmed measles death, but does not identify where the death occurred.


Across the United States, 3,659 measles cases had been reported as of Sept. 24, according to CDC data. Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can cause fever, a skin rash and serious breathing problems.


Health officials say the disease can largely be prevented through the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of the vaccine provide about 97% protection against measles. With cases continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, health officials are closely watching the outbreak as hospitals and communities deal with more infections and hospitalizations.

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