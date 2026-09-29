Thursday, October 1, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 1, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
01-OCT-2026
PETROL
-0.14 PKR
Rs. 387.40/ltr
DIESEL
-1.89 PKR
Rs. 400.35/ltr
Headlines
CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match

Simple tips for reducing dark circles under the eyes

Used tea bags can be refrigerated for a while and then placed over the closed eyes for a few minutes.under the eyes

Web Desk September 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Dark circles under the eyes can become more noticeable due to lack of sleep, stress, an unhealthy lifestyle, allergies or genetic factors.

Several simple home remedies may help reduce puffiness and make the area around the eyes look refreshed.

Cold tea bags

Used tea bags can be refrigerated for a while and then placed over the closed eyes for a few minutes. The cold temperature may temporarily help reduce puffiness and tiredness around the eyes.

Cucumber slices

Chilled cucumber slices can be placed over the eyes for 10 to 15 minutes. Their cooling effect may help soothe the skin and provide a refreshed feeling around the eyes.

Almond oil or moisturizer

Applying a small amount of almond oil or a gentle moisturizer around the eyes may help keep the skin soft and hydrated. Care should be taken to prevent the product from entering the eyes.

Get enough sleep and stay hydrated

Getting adequate sleep, drinking enough water and eating a balanced diet are important for overall skin health and may help prevent dark circles from becoming more noticeable.

When to see a doctor

If dark circles persist, suddenly become more pronounced or are accompanied by swelling or itching, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist to determine the underlying cause.

Recommended

Young adults embrace new food lifestyle trend

Young adults embrace new food lifestyle trend
Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs

Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs
Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off

Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off
‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend

‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend
How to handle bullying as an adult

How to handle bullying as an adult
Karachi’s cafe culture turns coffee runs into the new social trend

Karachi’s cafe culture turns coffee runs into the new social trend
Zara Larsson sparks bold glitter maximalist style as clean girl era fades

Zara Larsson sparks bold glitter maximalist style as clean girl era fades
Once-weekly brisk walking may cut body fat as well as three weekly sessions, study finds

Once-weekly brisk walking may cut body fat as well as three weekly sessions, study finds
'Girl dinner' trend brings snacks back to the table

'Girl dinner' trend brings snacks back to the table
Summer beachwear staple sarongs steal the fall spotlight

Summer beachwear staple sarongs steal the fall spotlight
Caffeine-free moringa tea offers a range of nutritional benefits

Caffeine-free moringa tea offers a range of nutritional benefits
Five unique pumpkin recipes for 2026

Five unique pumpkin recipes for 2026