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Pakistan earn first FIFA ASEAN Cup point after thrilling 2-2 draw

Ali Akbar Khan and Abdus Samad Arshad scored for Pakistan, with Ali Akbar netting his first international goal.

Web Desk September 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

BANDUNG, Indonesia: Pakistan fought back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with the Philippines in the FIFA ASEAN Cup on Tuesday, earning its first point in the tournament.

Ali Akbar Khan and Abdus Samad Arshad scored for Pakistan, with Ali Akbar netting his first international goal. The two goals were also Pakistan’s first in a FIFA competition.

Pakistan, ranked 198th in the FIFA world rankings, had struggled under early pressure from 136th-ranked Philippines. The hosts took the lead in the 24th minute when Sandro Reyes reacted quickly to a rebound and found the net.

The Philippines doubled its advantage before halftime after a handball by Mohammad Fazal inside the penalty area. Bjorn Kristensen converted the resulting penalty to make it 2-0.

Pakistan responded strongly after the break. Coach Nolberto Solano made two substitutions at halftime, bringing on Ali Agha and Hayan Khan.

Two minutes into the second half, Ali Akbar pulled one back after receiving a pass from captain Abdullah Iqbal. He beat a defender before firing the ball through goalkeeper Kevin Ray Mendoza’s legs.

Pakistan continued to press and completed the comeback when Abdus Samad Arshad entered the penalty area from the right before cutting inside and beating Mendoza to make it 2-2.

Solano later introduced Abdul Rauf and Abdus Samad Khan for their international debuts as Pakistan continued searching for a winning goal.

The Philippines threatened on the counterattack, but Pakistan’s defense held firm. Despite sustained pressure from Pakistan in the closing stages, neither side could find a decisive goal.

Pakistan had lost 4-0 to Thailand in its opening Group B match. The draw gives the team its first point of the tournament.

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