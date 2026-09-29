Thursday, October 1, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 1, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
01-OCT-2026
PETROL
-0.14 PKR
Rs. 387.40/ltr
DIESEL
-1.89 PKR
Rs. 400.35/ltr
Headlines
CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match

Oil prices surge above $106 as US-Iran tensions fuel supply concerns

Brent crude futures rose $1.49, or 1.4%, to $106.77 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.34, or 1.5%, to $93.94 a barrel.

Web Desk September 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Brent crude futures rose for a second consecutive session, climbing above $106 a barrel as concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East and tensions between the United States and Iran continued to support prices.

According to Reuters, Brent crude futures rose $1.49, or 1.4%, to $106.77 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.34, or 1.5%, to $93.94 a barrel.

Although there were some signs of a recovery in crude exports from the region, uncertainty over oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz continued to weigh on the market.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key shipping route for global energy supplies, meaning any disruption there could have a significant impact on international oil prices.

Crude exports from major Middle Eastern oil producers rose to about 12.8 million barrels per day in September, the highest level since February, according to the report. Higher shipments from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates contributed to the increase, although alternative transportation routes have added costs and logistical challenges.

Diplomatic contacts through intermediaries are also continuing in an effort to ease tensions between the United States and Iran.

Market participants remain concerned that prolonged tensions or further disruption to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could increase volatility in global energy prices.

Both major global oil benchmarks had also gained about $1 a barrel in the previous session.

Recommended

Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern

Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern
Oil prices edge higher on Middle East peace hopes

Oil prices edge higher on Middle East peace hopes
Oil prices drop as US-Iran talks raise truce hopes

Oil prices drop as US-Iran talks raise truce hopes
Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy

Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy
Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes

Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes
Oil surges 5% after Trump says ceasefire with Iran is over

Oil surges 5% after Trump says ceasefire with Iran is over
Oil prices fall as markets watch US-Iran talks amid Gulf tensions

Oil prices fall as markets watch US-Iran talks amid Gulf tensions
Oil prices fall 3.2% as supply fears ease in Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices fall 3.2% as supply fears ease in Strait of Hormuz
Oil prices slip as US–Iran talks cloud Strait of Hormuz outlook

Oil prices slip as US–Iran talks cloud Strait of Hormuz outlook
Oil prices ease as Iran–US tensions cloud Strait of Hormuz outlook

Oil prices ease as Iran–US tensions cloud Strait of Hormuz outlook
Oil prices surge past $110 as Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens

Oil prices surge past $110 as Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens
Oil shipments rerouted as Pakistan imports crude via Red Sea after Hormuz closure

Oil shipments rerouted as Pakistan imports crude via Red Sea after Hormuz closure