Thursday, October 1, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 1, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
01-OCT-2026
PETROL
-0.14 PKR
Rs. 387.40/ltr
DIESEL
-1.89 PKR
Rs. 400.35/ltr
Headlines
CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match

Pakistan Navy finds K2 Airways wreckage in Arabian Sea

Navy teams locate the Boeing 737-400 wreckage and black box after two months of deep-sea operations.

Web Desk September 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan Navy

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy has located the wreckage and black box of a K2 Airways Boeing 737-400 cargo aircraft about 3,200 meters deep in the Arabian Sea, nearly two months after the July crash.


The discovery was made during a two-month underwater search launched after the accident, with naval teams working to locate the aircraft and recover evidence for investigators.


The operation involved naval vessels equipped with specialized technology developed by the National Engineering and Scientific Commission, or NESCOM, to conduct the deep-sea search under challenging conditions.


The search teams eventually located the aircraft’s black box at a depth of approximately 3,200 meters (10,500 feet) below the surface.


The flight recorder could provide investigators with critical data and help establish the sequence of events leading to the accident.


The Pakistan Navy has shared details of the discovery with the Bureau of Air Safety Investigation, or BASI, which is responsible for investigating aircraft accidents and incidents.


The Navy described the mission as a first-of-its-kind operation for the service, highlighting the technical challenges of locating an aircraft and its black box at such extreme depth.


Investigators are expected to examine the recovered flight recorder for information that could help determine the circumstances surrounding the July accident.

Recommended

Pakistan Navy launches humanitarian rescue operation in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy launches humanitarian rescue operation in Arabian Sea
Pakistan Navy intercepts millions-worth narcotics at Sea

Pakistan Navy intercepts millions-worth narcotics at Sea
Pakistan Navy seizes 2,800kg of drugs in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy seizes 2,800kg of drugs in Arabian Sea
Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan

Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan
Pakistan Navy successfully tests indigenously developed "Taimur" ALCM: ISPR

Pakistan Navy successfully tests indigenously developed "Taimur" ALCM: ISPR
Pakistan Navy locates wreckage of missing cargo aircraft in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy locates wreckage of missing cargo aircraft in Arabian Sea
Two pilots martyred in PAF training aircraft crash

Two pilots martyred in PAF training aircraft crash
Pakistan allocates record Rs3 Trillion for defense in FY2026-27

Pakistan allocates record Rs3 Trillion for defense in FY2026-27
Pakistan Navy’s first Hangor-class submarine arrives in Karachi

Pakistan Navy’s first Hangor-class submarine arrives in Karachi
Pakistani forces defeat larger enemy on all fronts, says DG ISPR

Pakistani forces defeat larger enemy on all fronts, says DG ISPR
First Hangor-class submarine formally inducted into Pakistan Navy

First Hangor-class submarine formally inducted into Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Navy successfully tests anti-ship missile in North Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy successfully tests anti-ship missile in North Arabian Sea