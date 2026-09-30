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Hurricane Polo threatens Southern California with coastal flooding

Polo made landfall in Baja California Sur, Mexico, and is expected to produce elevated surf and coastal impacts along parts of Southern California.

Web Desk September 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LOS ANGELES: Hurricane Polo is not expected to bring rain to Southern California, but the storm could cause coastal flooding and erosion as its effects reach the region Tuesday, weather officials said.

Polo made landfall in Baja California Sur, Mexico, and is expected to produce elevated surf and coastal impacts along parts of Southern California.

The National Weather Service said the main concern is lingering coastal erosion from Hurricane Marie, which affected the region earlier this month.

Although surf heights from Polo are expected to remain below those recorded during Marie, officials said the ground remains unstable from the earlier storm. Areas of concern include Long Beach, Malibu, Avalon and parts of Santa Barbara.

Beachfront properties, low-lying parking lots and coastal walkways could face flooding, according to the weather service.

Surf heights along Los Angeles and Ventura County beaches are expected to reach 4 to 7 feet. High tides could peak at about 7 feet through late morning, nearly a foot higher than astronomical tides because of ongoing El Niño effects, the NWS said.

A coastal flood and high surf advisory for Los Angeles and Ventura County beaches will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The NWS said the East Pacific hurricane season is expected to remain active, with additional southerly swells and possible coastal flooding impacts in the region next week.

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