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Etihad Rail opens UAE’s new passenger link between Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The trains are designed for modern passenger needs and include Wi-Fi.

Web Desk September 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Etihad Rail

DUBAI: A new chapter in UAE transportation began on Wednesday, Sept. 30, as Etihad Rail launched its first passenger service between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, connecting the two major cities by train in just over an hour.


The first passenger train departed from Al Yalayis station in Dubai and arrived in Abu Dhabi by completing the journey in 64 minutes.


The launch attracted passengers, journalists and international visitors who arrived early to witness the first public journey. Etihad Rail welcomed travelers with free breakfast and special souvenirs to mark the historic occasion.


The opening ceremony also featured a surprise dance performance by international performers at the station. The celebration ended with the traditional sound of a train whistle and an announcement telling passengers that the train was ready to depart.


Etihad Rail will operate 10 daily trips between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The network will also connect Abu Dhabi with Fujairah, an eastern UAE emirate located along the Gulf of Oman, with six daily trips.


Tickets from Dubai to Abu Dhabi start at 39 UAE dirhams ($10.60) for Comfort Class, while Premium Class tickets begin at 109 dirhams. Fares for trips to Fujairah start at 29 dirhams.


The Dubai station at Al Yalayis is connected to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station by a pedestrian bridge of about 400 meters. The connection allows passengers to transfer to Dubai Metro's Red Line and continue traveling across Dubai.


The trains are designed for modern passenger needs and include Wi-Fi, mobile charging stations and luggage areas. Passengers can purchase tickets through the Etihad Rail mobile app, its website or ticket machines located at the stations.


The launch marks a major expansion of passenger rail travel in the UAE, giving travelers a new way to move between some of the country's major cities.

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