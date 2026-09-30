Punjab committee approves Christian Marriage Bill 2026

The committee meeting was chaired by Raheela Khadim Hussain, with members unanimously approving the proposed legislation.

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights and Minority Affairs has approved the Christian Marriage Bill 2026, which proposes setting the minimum marriage age for Christians at 18 and requiring at least two witnesses for a marriage.

The committee meeting was chaired by Raheela Khadim Hussain, with members unanimously approving the proposed legislation.

The bill was presented before the committee by Punjab Assembly member and bill mover Philbos Christopher. It proposes repealing the Christian Marriage Act 1872 and introducing a new legal framework for Christian marriages in Punjab.

Under the proposed law, both parties to a marriage would be required to be Christians, while written notice and a formal declaration of the marriage would also be introduced.

The bill proposes making the registration of Christian marriages with the Union Council and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) mandatory.

It also provides for marriages to be solemnized in all registered churches according to Christian rites. Priests with religious education and whose churches are registered with the Punjab government would be authorized to conduct marriages.

Designated priests and government-appointed marriage registrars would also be empowered to solemnize marriages under the proposed law. The bill does not propose restrictions on the day or time of a marriage ceremony.

The legislation further proposes that Christian marriages be solemnized in the presence of at least two witnesses, with official records maintained through marriage registers and prescribed forms.

Under the existing law, the minimum marriage age is 16 for boys and 13 for girls, according to the report. The proposed legislation would raise the minimum age to 18 for both.

Christopher said the bill aims to consolidate and modernize the existing legal framework governing Christian marriages and strengthen protections for free consent.

He said the proposed legislation would also provide greater legal clarity regarding Christian marriage laws.

Christopher said the bill would next be presented before the Punjab Assembly for consideration and approval.