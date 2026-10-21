Kim Kardashian receives birthday wishes from Ivanka Trump with a sweet tribute

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Headlines
PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game

Kim Kardashian receives birthday wishes from Ivanka Trump with a sweet tribute

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 46th birthday on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Web Desk October 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Kardashian marks another year, Ivanka’s birthday tribute adds a lighter moment to a story

A birthday surprise from a member of America’s most prominent political family caught fans’ attention as Ivanka Trump shared warm wishes for reality TV star Kim Kardashian on her 46th birthday, posting two photos of the pair on Instagram Stories and celebrating the star’s year ahead.


“Happy, happy birthday Kim Kardashian! Wishing you only great things in the year ahead!” Ivanka wrote alongside the first photo, offering a personal glimpse into their connection.


In the second image, Kardashian wears a striking red outfit as she poses with Ivanka, the daughter of President Donald Trump. The photos quickly drew attention to the birthday message and the connection between two high-profile figures from entertainment and politics.


Kardashian’s birthday comes amid continued attention surrounding a traumatic chapter in her life. In 2016, she was held at gunpoint by masked robbers posing as police officers during a jewelry heist at a Paris hotel.


The thieves stole millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry, including an engagement ring valued at about $4 million that had been given to her by her then-husband, rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.


Kardashian later testified that she feared she would die during the terrifying ordeal. In a civil damages case, she sought a symbolic payment of just over $1 from some of those convicted in connection with the robbery. The case followed convictions handed down in May 2025.


The perpetrators became known in France as the “Grandpa Robbers” because several were older men. Despite the investigation and legal proceedings, most of the stolen jewelry has never been recovered.


As Kardashian marks another year, Ivanka’s birthday tribute adds a lighter moment to a story that continues to draw public interest, highlighting the reality star’s connections beyond the entertainment world.

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