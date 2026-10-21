Kim Kardashian receives birthday wishes from Ivanka Trump with a sweet tribute

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 46th birthday on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

A birthday surprise from a member of America’s most prominent political family caught fans’ attention as Ivanka Trump shared warm wishes for reality TV star Kim Kardashian on her 46th birthday, posting two photos of the pair on Instagram Stories and celebrating the star’s year ahead.





“Happy, happy birthday Kim Kardashian! Wishing you only great things in the year ahead!” Ivanka wrote alongside the first photo, offering a personal glimpse into their connection.





In the second image, Kardashian wears a striking red outfit as she poses with Ivanka, the daughter of President Donald Trump. The photos quickly drew attention to the birthday message and the connection between two high-profile figures from entertainment and politics.





Kardashian’s birthday comes amid continued attention surrounding a traumatic chapter in her life. In 2016, she was held at gunpoint by masked robbers posing as police officers during a jewelry heist at a Paris hotel.





The thieves stole millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry, including an engagement ring valued at about $4 million that had been given to her by her then-husband, rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.





Kardashian later testified that she feared she would die during the terrifying ordeal. In a civil damages case, she sought a symbolic payment of just over $1 from some of those convicted in connection with the robbery. The case followed convictions handed down in May 2025.





The perpetrators became known in France as the “Grandpa Robbers” because several were older men. Despite the investigation and legal proceedings, most of the stolen jewelry has never been recovered.





As Kardashian marks another year, Ivanka’s birthday tribute adds a lighter moment to a story that continues to draw public interest, highlighting the reality star’s connections beyond the entertainment world.