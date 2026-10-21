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Directorate of National Savings raises profit rates across the suite of savings instruments

Special Savings Certificates climb to 12% as Behbood, Regular Income and short-term instruments also post gains.

Web Desk October 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The Central Directorate of National Savings has raised profit rates across its suite of savings instruments by 36 to 110 basis points, effective Oct. 21, according to a notification issued by the state-owned savings institution.


The rate on Special Savings Certificates climbed 110 basis points to 12% from 11.6%, while Regular Income Certificates gained 96 basis points to 12.12%. Behbood Savings Certificates, along with Pensioners' Benefit Accounts and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts, rose 36 basis points to 12.96%.


In the Islamic savings segment, Sarwa Islamic Accounts increased 59 basis points to 11.84%.


Short-term certificates also recorded gains: the three-month instrument rose 26 basis points to 11.12%, the six-month certificate climbed 64 basis points to 11.50%, and the one-year certificate increased 44 basis points to 11.72%.


The National Savings Centre operates under the Central Directorate of National Savings, an attached department of the Finance Division under the Ministry of Finance. The organization functions as a state-owned savings bank that mobilizes retail deposits from individual savers and channels them toward government financing needs, serving as a key instrument of non-bank domestic borrowing. Its network includes regional directorates across major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Multan.


The CDNS has also moved to modernize its certificate issuance, partnering with the Central Depository Company to offer scripless, book-entry National Savings Certificates for products including Special Savings Certificates, Defence Savings Certificates and Regular Income Certificates.


Profit payments remain subject to 15% withholding tax for filers and 30% for non-filers, with a 2.5% Zakat deduction where applicable.

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