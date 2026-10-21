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PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game

TWICE’s Jihyo breaks from JYP after 21 years, launches new agency EMITHAUS

Jihyo began training under JYP Entertainment at just 8 years old.

Web Desk October 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
In her emotional message, Jihyo describing JYP period as a journey that shaped her from childhood

SEOUL: TWICE leader Jihyo is making headlines after ending her 21-year journey with JYP Entertainment and launching her own agency, "EMITHAUS," announced on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, marking a major turning point in her solo career while assuring fans that she has no plans to leave the K-pop group.

The singer announced the news in a handwritten letter shared on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans and fueling conversations across the K-pop fandom.

Having joined JYP as a child, Jihyo is now stepping into an independent chapter after spending most of her life with the South Korean entertainment company.


In her emotional message, Jihyo described her JYP period as a journey that shaped her from childhood through her teenage years and into adulthood.


She acknowledged that her time at the company included both happy and difficult moments, but said every experience helped make her the person she is today.


Jihyo also expressed gratitude to the people at JYP who supported her growth and helped her develop as an artist. Her departure marks the end of a long professional relationship, but she presented the move as an opportunity to take control of her future rather than simply close a chapter of her past.


Announcing the establishment of EMITHAUS, Jihyo explained that the agency represents her desire to explore new possibilities and express different sides of herself as an artist.


The name draws inspiration from the word “emit,” meaning to express or release. Through the new venture, she hopes to discover untapped creative potential and approach her career with greater independence, responsibility and freedom.


She described the group as an irreplaceable part of her life and said she looks forward to continuing to perform alongside her bandmates and creating new memories with them for years to come.


She also thanked ONCE, the group's official fandom, for standing by her throughout TWICE's journey since its debut in 2015. Jihyo acknowledged the importance of the fans' continued trust and support as she prepares to navigate a new phase of her career.


Jihyo began training under JYP Entertainment at just 8 years old and spent roughly a decade preparing before debuting with TWICE in 2015. The nine-member group went on to achieve international success with hit songs including Cheer Up, Fancy and Feel Special.

In 2023, Jihyo expanded her musical career with her first solo mini album, ZONE, led by the single Killin' Me Good. The release gave fans a closer look at her individual musical identity beyond her role as TWICE's leader.


Jihyo's announcement follows similar moves by fellow TWICE members Jeongyeon and Chaeyoung, making her the third member reported to have left JYP Entertainment for individual career activities.

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