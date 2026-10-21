Deadly drone attack on Sudan border market leaves 153 dead

Local authorities accused the Sudanese army of carrying out the attack on Amiet Market.

KHARTOUM: More than 150 people have been killed in a drone strike on a market in the disputed Abyei region along the Sudan-South Sudan border, according to a report by Al Jazeera.





Local authorities accused the Sudanese army of carrying out the attack on Amiet Market, saying explosives or ammunition were used during the strike.





The victims reportedly included women, children, elderly people, local traders, members of the Ngok Dinka community, South Sudanese returnees and Sudanese refugees.





The United Nations also condemned the attack. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said civilians had been killed, while others were injured and several people remained missing. The UN expressed concern over the increasing use of drone strikes in the region, although its reported death toll was lower than the figure cited by local authorities.





South Sudan’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Sudanese ambassador over the incident, accusing the Sudanese military of striking multiple locations in the market.





Amiet Market serves as an important supply route for areas controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).





Sudan has been engulfed in a devastating conflict between the national army and the RSF since April 2023. The latest reported attack adds to growing concerns over civilian casualties and escalating violence in the region.