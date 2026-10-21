Winter skin care tips to prevent dry skin, cracked lips and irritation

Protecting the skin's natural barrier and maintaining moisture are essential during colder months.

Winter skin care does not have to be complicated or expensive

As temperatures drop, dry skin, rough patches and cracked lips become common problems. Cold winds, low humidity and indoor heating can strip the skin of its natural moisture, leaving it feeling tight, itchy and irritated.





However, a few simple changes to your daily skincare routine can help keep your skin soft, healthy and hydrated throughout the winter season.





According to skincare guidance, protecting the skin's natural barrier and maintaining moisture are essential during colder months.





From choosing the right cleanser to applying sunscreen, small daily habits can make a noticeable difference in how your skin looks and feels.





1. Wash your face with lukewarm water:





Taking a hot shower or washing your face with very hot water may feel comforting in winter, but excessive heat can remove the skin's natural oils and worsen dryness.





Use lukewarm water and a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser instead. Avoid washing your face too frequently, and pat your skin dry with a soft towel rather than rubbing it.





2. Apply moisturizer immediately after washing:





One of the simplest ways to prevent winter dryness is to apply moisturizer while your skin is still slightly damp. This helps retain moisture and supports the skin's protective barrier.





Choose a moisturizer suited to your skin type. Creams and ointments are often more effective than lightweight lotions for very dry skin.





Ingredients such as glycerin, ceramides and hyaluronic acid can help attract or retain moisture. If your skin is particularly dry, apply moisturizer more than once a day, especially after bathing or washing your hands.





3. Never skip sunscreen during winter:





Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures do not eliminate the risk of sun damage. Ultraviolet (UV) rays can still affect your skin during winter, contributing to premature aging and increasing the risk of skin cancer.





Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to exposed skin before going outdoors. Reapply approximately every two hours when outside for extended periods, and after sweating or swimming.





People who spend time outdoors in Pakistan should pay particular attention to sun protection, even when the weather feels cool.





4. Avoid harsh scrubs and excessive exfoliation:





Rough skin may tempt you to use facial scrubs more frequently, but aggressive exfoliation can damage the skin's protective barrier and increase redness, irritation and dryness.





Choose gentle skincare products and avoid scrubbing already irritated areas. If you use exfoliating acids or other active ingredients, reduce their frequency if your skin becomes sensitive during winter.





Remember that healthy skin does not need to feel tight or sting after cleansing. These sensations may indicate that your routine is too harsh.





5. Give your lips and hands extra care:





Cracked lips and dry hands are among the most frustrating winter skin problems. Cold air, frequent handwashing and exposure to harsh soaps can make them worse.





Use a fragrance-free lip balm or an ointment containing petrolatum to protect dry lips. Reapply throughout the day, particularly before going outdoors and before bed. Avoid licking your lips, as saliva can make dryness worse.





For your hands, apply a rich cream after every wash. Wear gloves when cleaning with detergents or spending time in cold weather, and use a protective ointment on especially dry areas.





6. Keep showers short and avoid harsh soaps:





Long, hot showers can leave your skin drier than before. Try to keep showers relatively short and use lukewarm water instead of very hot water.





Choose mild, fragrance-free cleansers and avoid products that leave your skin feeling stripped or unusually tight. After bathing, gently pat your skin dry and apply moisturizer immediately.









7. Use a humidifier to add moisture to indoor air:





Indoor heating and dry air can contribute to winter skin problems. A humidifier may help by adding moisture to the surrounding air, particularly in rooms where you spend long periods.





Keep the device clean and follow its maintenance instructions to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria. If you do not have a humidifier, focus on consistent moisturizing and avoiding excessively hot showers.





8. Stay hydrated and support your skin with a balanced diet:





Drinking enough water supports overall health, although drinking extra water alone will not necessarily resolve dry skin. A consistent skincare routine remains important.





A balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, nuts and protein can also support normal skin function. Foods containing essential fatty acids and vitamins contribute to overall nutritional health.









9. Know when dry skin needs medical attention:





Occasional dryness can often be managed with simple home care. However, persistent itching, painful cracks, bleeding, swelling or a rash may indicate a skin condition that requires medical treatment.





If symptoms continue despite regular moisturizing, worsen over time or interfere with sleep and daily activities, consult a dermatologist. Avoid applying medicated creams, particularly steroid creams, without appropriate medical advice.





Winter skincare does not have to be complicated or expensive. Using lukewarm water, applying moisturizer regularly, wearing sunscreen and protecting your lips and hands can help prevent common seasonal skin problems.