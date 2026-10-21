Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia forge landmark defense ties with Badr MoU

The agreement marks a new step in efforts to strengthen defense industry partnerships and promote closer security ties.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia have signed a new agreement to strengthen defense industry ties and expand security cooperation among the four countries.

🌐 X Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

According to Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense, the Badr Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler’s visit to Qatar.





The agreement aims to deepen collaboration in defense and security and support joint initiatives among the participating nations.





The agreement was signed by Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Türkiye’s National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, and Indonesia’s Deputy Defense Minister Yusuf Juhari.





Türkiye’s Defense Industry Agency said the memorandum would help advance existing defense projects involving the four countries, creating further opportunities for cooperation in the defense sector.





Defense Industry President Haluk Görgün also attended the signing ceremony. The agreement marks a new step in efforts to strengthen defense industry partnerships and promote closer security ties among Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia.