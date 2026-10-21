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PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game

Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia forge landmark defense ties with Badr MoU

The agreement marks a new step in efforts to strengthen defense industry partnerships and promote closer security ties.

Web Desk October 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia have signed a new agreement to strengthen defense industry ties and expand security cooperation among the four countries.

According to Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense, the Badr Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler’s visit to Qatar.


The agreement aims to deepen collaboration in defense and security and support joint initiatives among the participating nations.


The agreement was signed by Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Türkiye’s National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, and Indonesia’s Deputy Defense Minister Yusuf Juhari.


Türkiye’s Defense Industry Agency said the memorandum would help advance existing defense projects involving the four countries, creating further opportunities for cooperation in the defense sector.


Defense Industry President Haluk Görgün also attended the signing ceremony. The agreement marks a new step in efforts to strengthen defense industry partnerships and promote closer security ties among Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia.

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