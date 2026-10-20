Anton Du Beke announces Christmas single and new festive tour

The 60-year-old British dancer has co-written the swing track Dance My Way To Christmas.

LONDON: Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke is making a new career move beyond the BBC dance show, announcing the release of a Christmas single and a festive tour across the United Kingdom.





The 60-year-old British dancer has co-written the swing track Dance My Way To Christmas, which will be released as a single on Nov. 6 and will be available to stream and download on major music platforms.





Du Beke will also perform the song during his new festive show, Anton At Christmas, scheduled to run from Dec. 10-22 at venues across the UK.





“Launching a Christmas single is something I’ve always wanted to do, for as long as I can remember,” Du Beke said.





He described Christmas as the most magical time of the year, adding that music plays a major role in making the festive season memorable.





“All the favourites are rolled out, and for Dance My Way To Christmas to possibly be part of the seasonal playlists is a dream come true,” he said.





The track was co-written by Jacqui Hicks and features vocals from Lance Ellington. Du Beke first shared the song on YouTube last year before preparing it for an official release.





Recalling the recording sessions, he said working in the studio with the band and Ellington had been everything he had hoped for.





“I can’t wait to share it with people,” he added.





The upcoming single follows Du Beke’s 2017 album, From The Top, which featured covers of classic songs including Putting On The Ritz, Fly Me To The Moon and It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year.





Known for his long-running role as a professional dancer and judge on Strictly Come Dancing, Du Beke is now expanding his musical repertoire with a seasonal release and a live show aimed at celebrating Christmas through swing music.