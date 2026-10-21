Pakistan and Maldives sign 20 agreements to boost trade to $200 million

PM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan would work to ensure the agreements produce practical results rather than remain formal commitments.

Shehbaz Sharif described his discussions with Mohamed Muizzu as highly productive

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Maldives signed 20 agreements covering defense, maritime security, artificial intelligence and trade during Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s three-day visit to Islamabad, aiming to increase bilateral trade from $13.9 million to $200 million within two years as the two nations mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted Mohamed Muizzu, marking the first visit by a Maldivian head of state to Pakistan in 11 years.





The agreements reflect a renewed push to strengthen economic ties, improve regional security and expand cooperation in technology, health care, education and tourism.





Speaking after the signing ceremony, Shehbaz Sharif described his discussions with Mohamed Muizzu as highly productive, saying both sides had explored opportunities in economic development, defense, professional training and international affairs.





The proposed $200 million target represents an increase of more than 14 times the current level, making trade expansion a central priority of the visit.





Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan would work to ensure the agreements produce practical results rather than remain formal commitments.





He pledged to support their implementation through faster decisions and stronger coordination between government institutions.





Security cooperation is a major part of the new partnership. Both countries agreed to strengthen defense ties, improve maritime security and expand cooperation between law enforcement agencies.





The two sides also plan to work together to combat drug trafficking and other illegal activities. Professional training for police officers and civil service personnel is another area covered by the agreements.





Technology is also expected to play an important role. Shehbaz Sharif offered Pakistan’s technical expertise to help the Maldives develop data centers and strengthen its digital infrastructure.





The offer could create opportunities for cooperation in technology and information systems, although specific projects and implementation plans will depend on further discussions between the two governments.





Pakistan has offered to expand the medical workforce serving in the Maldives, where about 250 Pakistani doctors and paramedical professionals are already working, according to Shehbaz Sharif.





The countries also plan to strengthen cooperation in skills development, education and social protection, with the aim of expanding professional opportunities and supporting community development.

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Environmental cooperation featured prominently during the visit. Pakistan pledged support for the Maldives’ plan to plant five million trees by providing 100,000 olive cuttings and another 100,000 seeds from different plant species.

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Furthermore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was pleased that the Maldives fully supports the Palestinian cause. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and their right to establish an independent state in line with relevant United Nations resolutions.





Shehbaz Sharif also briefed Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Pakistan’s position regarding Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said Pakistan remains committed to resolving the dispute peacefully.

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In accordance with relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.





Shehbaz Sharif added that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination through diplomatic efforts and international forums until their aspirations are fulfilled. Shehbaz Sharif said their sacrifices would not go in vain.

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Mohamed Muizzu received a ceremonial welcome at the Prime Minister’s House, where personnel representing Pakistan’s three armed services presented a guard of honor. Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the president and introduced him to members of the Federal Cabinet.





While the 20 agreements establish a broad framework for cooperation, the success of the partnership will depend on how quickly both governments turn their commitments into concrete projects, stronger trade and lasting economic benefits.