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Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm Azerbaijani woman leaves Pakistan under police escort amid Lahore gang rape case Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series Tens of thousands protest in Spain over worsening housing crisis Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm Azerbaijani woman leaves Pakistan under police escort amid Lahore gang rape case Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series Tens of thousands protest in Spain over worsening housing crisis

PM Shehbaz Sharif orders repatriation of three Pakistani nationals martyred in Somalia incident

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke by phone with Azhan Kashif, the son of Syed Kashif Umar, and offered his condolences over his father’s death.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has begun arrangements to bring home the bodies of three Pakistani nationals who died in Somalia, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a post on X that the remains of sailors namely, Rafiullah Khan, Syed Kashif Umar, and Mahmood Ahmed Ansari who lost their lives during an operation to recover the hijacked oil tanker MT Honour 25, have arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.


Officials said Ethiopian Airlines staff are completing the required procedures before the bodies receive final clearance for transport to Karachi.

The government is coordinating with the relevant authorities to speed up the repatriation process, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier promised to provide all possible support to return the bodies to Pakistan. On Saturday, Oct. 3, Shehbaz Sharif spoke by phone with Azhan Kashif, the son of Syed Kashif Umar, and offered his condolences over his father’s death.


Shehbaz Sharif told him that the government would take all necessary steps to bring his father’s body, along with the remains of the other two Pakistanis, back to the country as soon as possible.

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