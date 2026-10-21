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PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game

ECP announces schedule for Islamabad local government elections

The ECP will release the final list of candidates on November 25, 2026.

Web Desk October 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The commission will issue a public notice inviting nomination papers on Oct. 30

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled local government elections in Islamabad for Dec. 20, 2026, with nominations opening on Nov. 2 as the commission moves ahead with the electoral process under the 2015 law.


The ECP announced the schedule, outlining key deadlines for candidates, including the submission and review of nomination papers, appeals, and the allocation of election symbols.


The commission will issue a public notice inviting nomination papers on Oct. 30. Candidates can submit their papers from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6, and the list of candidates will be published on Nov. 7.


Officials will review nomination papers from Nov. 9 through Nov. 13. Appeals against returning officers’ decisions can be filed from Nov. 14 through Nov. 18, with decisions expected between Nov. 19 and Nov. 23.


The ECP will release the final list of candidates on Nov. 25 and allocate election symbols on Nov. 26. Voting will take place across Islamabad on Dec. 20. The commission plans to announce election results between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24.


Following the announcement, the ECP made its prior approval mandatory for transfers and postings of government officials in Islamabad to help maintain the integrity of the electoral process.


The commission also said it would enforce the election code of conduct to support fair and transparent voting. Despite the public holiday, ECP offices and returning officers’ offices will remain open to ensure election-related work proceeds without delays.

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