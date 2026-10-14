Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening longstanding ties with Russia.

RAWALPINDI: Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Oct. 14, 2026, to discuss matters of mutual interest and security cooperation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening security cooperation between Pakistan and Russia. The two countries also agreed to improve institutional ties and coordination between their respective security agencies to enhance bilateral collaboration.





Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Russia. Both sides underscored the need to expand practical cooperation in areas of shared interest, particularly security.





The Russian interior minister acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to promote regional peace and stability. He also praised the professionalism and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism.





The meeting highlighted the shared commitment of Pakistan and Russia to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation on security-related matters.