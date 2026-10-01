Pakistan's local mobile phone manufacturing falls 14% in August 2026

PTA data shows local production dropped to 1.66 million units, meeting 95% of national demand as imports also declined sharply.





KARACHI: Local mobile phone companies manufactured or assembled 1.66 million units in August 2026, down 14% year-over-year and 57% month-over-month, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.





The steep monthly decline was attributed to a high base effect, as production in July 2026 was elevated amid strong demand following purchase deferments ahead of the fiscal year 2027 budget.





Cumulatively, local manufacturing and assembly declined 6% year-over-year to 18.66 million units in the first eight months of 2026, compared with 19.77 million units during the same period in 2025.





Mobile phone imports during the month fell 69% year-over-year and 27% month-over-month to 0.08 million units.





As a result, local manufacturing and assembly met 95% of Pakistan's mobile phone demand in August 2026, down from 97% in July 2026. For the first eight months of 2026, that ratio stood at 87%.





The top 10 locally assembled brands during the eight-month period were VGO Tel with 2.45 million units, followed by Infinix with 1.96 million units, Itel with 1.56 million units, Tecno with 1.14 million units, Samsung with 1.01 million units, Vivo with 0.97 million units, Nokia with 0.97 million units, Club Mobile with 0.72 million units, X Mobile with 0.70 million units and Q Mobile with 0.63 million units.