Thursday, October 1, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 1, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
01-OCT-2026
PETROL
-0.14 PKR
Rs. 387.40/ltr
DIESEL
-1.89 PKR
Rs. 400.35/ltr
Headlines
CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match

National Savings revises profit rates upward on all listed schemes

Profit rates on six schemes rise by 12 to 74 basis points, with Special Savings Certificates seeing the biggest increase.

Web Desk October 01, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: The Directorate of National Savings has raised profit rates across several of its savings schemes, with increases ranging from 12 to 74 basis points.


The rate on Defence Savings Certificates rose 19 basis points to 11.80%, while the rate of return on Behbood Savings Certificates and the Pensioners' Benefit Account increased 12 basis points to 12.72%.


Regular Income Certificates saw their rate climb 60 basis points to 11.76%, and Special Savings Certificates rose 74 basis points to 11.82%, the largest increase among the revised schemes.


The three-year Sarwa Islamic Savings Certificate rate rose 41 basis points to 11.57%. The five-year Sarwa certificate rate increased 54 basis points to 11.70%.


A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Recommended

Oil prices drop as US-Iran talks raise truce hopes

Oil prices drop as US-Iran talks raise truce hopes
PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers

PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers
K-Solar rebrands as 'K Nova' with broader renewable energy mission

K-Solar rebrands as 'K Nova' with broader renewable energy mission
German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows

German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows
Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates

Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates
UK car market hits eight-year August high

UK car market hits eight-year August high
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation
Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge

Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge
Oil cross $108 a barrel as Saudi Arabia closes its critical east-west pipeline

Oil cross $108 a barrel as Saudi Arabia closes its critical east-west pipeline
PM Shehbaz announces Rs100 per liter fuel relief for motorcycles, small vehicles

PM Shehbaz announces Rs100 per liter fuel relief for motorcycles, small vehicles
US-Canada trade war escalates over new tariffs

US-Canada trade war escalates over new tariffs
FBR offers unprecedently liberal tax facility to small traders

FBR offers unprecedently liberal tax facility to small traders