Pakistan confirms fifth polio case of 2026

The affected child is a 17-month-old girl from Khandar Khankhel Union Council in Domel tehsil of Bannu district.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has confirmed its fifth polio case of 2026, with the latest case reported in Bannu district of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication in Islamabad said.

The affected child is a 17-month-old girl from Khandar Khankhel Union Council in Domel tehsil of Bannu district.

Four of the country’s five polio cases reported this year have been detected in Bannu Division, including three in Bannu district.

Pakistan recorded 31 polio cases in 2025, compared with an estimated 20,000 cases in the early 1990s, reflecting a 99.8% reduction following decades of vaccination efforts.

However, poliovirus transmission remains persistent in southern KP, despite an overall decline in transmission across the country since 2025.

The latest case highlights the need for continued surveillance and vaccination efforts nationwide, health authorities said.

Pakistan has conducted four large-scale polio vaccination campaigns in 2026, protecting more than 45 million children multiple times. Targeted oral and injectable vaccination campaigns have also been carried out in high-risk areas.

A subnational campaign last week reached more than 28 million children across the country.

Polio is a highly contagious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis and, in severe cases, death. It can be prevented through vaccination.

Health authorities have urged parents and caregivers to ensure that children receive all recommended polio vaccine doses, including those provided through routine immunization.

Frontline workers, communities, religious leaders and the media also have a role in promoting vaccination, countering misinformation and ensuring that every child is reached.