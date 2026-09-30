Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices

The price of high-speed diesel was cut by Rs1.89 per liter to Rs400.35 per liter, the notification said.

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel, with the new rates taking effect from October 1, according to a Petroleum Division notification issued Wednesday.

The price of high-speed diesel was cut by Rs1.89 per liter to Rs400.35 per liter, the notification said.

Petrol prices were reduced by 14 paisa per liter, bringing the new price to Rs387.40 per liter.

The revised prices will remain applicable from October 1, according to the Petroleum Division.

Earlier, The federal government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Tuesday.

The price of diesel has been cut by Rs2.73 per liter, bringing the new price to Rs402.24 per liter.

Petrol has been reduced by Rs1.49 per liter, with the new price set at Rs387.54 per liter.

According to the notification, the revised petroleum prices will be applicable on September 30.

The government had also announced a reduction in petroleum product prices a day earlier.