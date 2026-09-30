Inside Ronaldo’s $9 million Bugatti and luxury car collection

The football star reportedly owns more than 40 high-performance cars, including one of just 10 Bugatti Centodieci models.

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxury car collection includes a rare Bugatti Centodieci worth around $9 million, one of just 10 models produced worldwide.





The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is believed to own more than 40 high-performance cars, although Ronaldo has previously admitted he has lost count of the exact number.

The Bugatti Centodieci is reportedly the most expensive car in his collection.





The limited-edition hypercar was created to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary and pay tribute to the iconic EB110.





Only 10 Centodieci models were produced, making the vehicle exceptionally rare. Ronaldo reportedly owns one of them, said to be chassis No. 7.





The car originally carried a price tag of between $8.5 million and $10 million, while some later valuations have placed its worth at around $11.5 million.

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The Centodieci features an 8.0-liter W16 engine with four turbochargers, producing 1,600 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 2.4 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 380 kph.





Ronaldo’s garage also includes a Ferrari Monza SP1, Ferrari Daytona SP3, Ferrari 599 GTO, McLaren Senna, McLaren Speedtail, Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and a customized Bugatti Chiron.





He is also reported to own a Mercedes-AMG One valued at around $5 million.





In August 2026, Ronaldo gave fans a glimpse of his multimillion-dollar garage on social media, sharing photos of several of his supercars with the caption, “My toys.”

The Portuguese football star previously told Piers Morgan that he owned around 40 or 41 cars but had lost track of the exact number.





The collection includes several limited-production models from Ferrari, Bugatti, McLaren and Mercedes-Benz, underscoring Ronaldo’s well-known interest in high-performance and luxury vehicles.





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