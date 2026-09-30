Punjab expands anti-harassment training to Faisalabad government departments

Providing women with a safe and dignified environment in the workplace is the responsibility of institutions.

LAHORE: A provincewide awareness campaign under the Anti-Harassment Act is continuing on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with a training session held Wednesday for anti-harassment committee focal persons in Faisalabad.





Punjab Women Ombudsperson Dr. Najma Afzal visited Faisalabad and presided over the session, held in the committee room of the Commissioner Office. Members of harassment committees from various government departments attended.





"Providing women with a safe and dignified environment in the workplace is the responsibility of institutions," Afzal said.





She said women may file a harassment complaint on plain paper and that training sessions to build the capacity of harassment committee members are continuing.





Committee members were briefed on conducting transparent inquiries into harassment cases and on legal requirements, and were trained in the correct procedure for investigating such cases.





"The aim is to ensure a safe environment and swift justice for women in workplaces," Afzal said.





Focal persons from Government College Women University, GC University, hospitals and other institutions participated. Attendees asked various questions, which the ombudsperson answered.





The efforts of Regional Director Professor Khalid Hassan were appreciated for organizing the successful training session.





Various officers and representatives of relevant institutions attended, including Additional Commissioner Coordination Tanveer Murtaza.