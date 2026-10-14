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KP government fires 30 doctors over fake PMDC registrations

The action raises concerns about the verification of medical qualifications and the hiring process at public-sector health facilities in KP.

Web Desk October 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
30 doctors face salary recovery and possible criminal cases after an investigation into fraudulent credentials.

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government has dismissed 30 doctors over fake Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) registrations and certificates, ordered the recovery of salaries and other government payments, and signaled possible criminal cases against the affected medical officers following departmental investigations.


The dismissals followed inquiries into the doctors' professional credentials and appointments to government positions. Authorities reviewed their explanations, supporting documents and investigation reports before completing the disciplinary process.


The affected doctors received show-cause notices and opportunities to defend themselves during formal personal hearings. However, the proceedings ultimately resulted in recommendations to dismiss them from government service.


Tauseef Khalid, additional secretary of the Finance Department, conducted the personal hearings under Rule 15 and recommended maintaining the major penalty of dismissal. The chief secretary later approved the recommendation under the authority of the office.


The dismissal orders also require the recovery of salaries and other government funds paid to the affected doctors. Officials have not disclosed the total amount involved or explained how the recovery process will proceed.


Authorities are also expected to register criminal cases against the doctors over the alleged use of fraudulent credentials. However, officials have not released details about the proposed cases or indicated when legal proceedings might begin.


Separately, six Afghan doctors working at Saidu Sharif Hospital in Swat were ordered to discontinue their house jobs, vacate their hostel accommodation and leave Pakistan. The instructions reportedly cited a PMDC memorandum and directives from the prime minister.


The action raises concerns about the verification of medical qualifications and the hiring process at public-sector health facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The case also highlights the potential professional and legal consequences for medical officers found to have secured government appointments using invalid or fraudulent documents.

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