Thursday, October 1, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 1, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
01-OCT-2026
PETROL
-0.14 PKR
Rs. 387.40/ltr
DIESEL
-1.89 PKR
Rs. 400.35/ltr
Headlines
CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp days before Nations League match

Ronaldo had also been absent from team training sessions after the Norway match. Jesus said the decision had been agreed between the two men and that his captain had not refused to participate.

Web Desk October 01, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo walked out of Portugal’s national team camp Wednesday, days before a crucial Nations League tie, after talks with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença.


The 41-year-old confirmed his exit shortly after head coach Jorge Jesus publicly addressed Ronaldo’s position at a pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s fixture against Denmark in Copenhagen.


In a statement posted on social media, Ronaldo said he would explain his decision fully at a later time.


“After the National Team coach’s press conference, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the National Team training camp,” he wrote. “In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself. Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates.”


Tension between Ronaldo and Jesus had been building since Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on Sunday. Ronaldo warmed up on the touchline for an extended period but was never sent on by Jesus, who took charge of the national team after the 2026 World Cup.


Jesus downplayed any conflict ahead of the Denmark match.


“There was no incident whatsoever,” the coach said. “Any player, and I was a player myself, when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don’t get on, no one is happy about that.”


Jesus also indicated Gonçalo Ramos was set to start against Denmark, suggesting Ronaldo would have been on the bench again had he remained with the squad.


Ronaldo had also been absent from team training sessions after the Norway match. Jesus said the decision had been agreed between the two men and that his captain had not refused to participate.


Jesus previously substituted Ronaldo during a Nations League match against Wales. Ronaldo struggled to make an impact and missed a clear chance before being taken off in the 68th minute. Jesus said Portugal needed fresh pace to press Wales while protecting a 1-0 lead.

Recommended

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns €3.3m per Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns €3.3m per Instagram post
Footballer’s ankle-length hair causes trouble for opponents

Footballer’s ankle-length hair causes trouble for opponents
Haaland goal sparks VAR controversy as PGMOL admits mistake

Haaland goal sparks VAR controversy as PGMOL admits mistake
Man City found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules

Man City found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules
Pakistan earn first FIFA ASEAN Cup point after thrilling 2-2 draw

Pakistan earn first FIFA ASEAN Cup point after thrilling 2-2 draw
Erling Haaland pulled from Norway media briefing after Man City ruling

Erling Haaland pulled from Norway media briefing after Man City ruling
Chelsea eye Bournemouth's Alex Scott as midfield target, though January move seen as unlikely

Chelsea eye Bournemouth's Alex Scott as midfield target, though January move seen as unlikely
Harry Kane eyes future as NFL kicker, possible MLS move

Harry Kane eyes future as NFL kicker, possible MLS move
FIFA chief proposes reforms after backlash over investment plan

FIFA chief proposes reforms after backlash over investment plan
Philippines secure first Asian Games men’s football win in 68 years

Philippines secure first Asian Games men’s football win in 68 years
Lionel Messi scores 930th career goal as Inter Miami draws 2-2 with San Diego FC

Lionel Messi scores 930th career goal as Inter Miami draws 2-2 with San Diego FC
UEFA, CONCACAF urge FIFA to give $10m to each member association

UEFA, CONCACAF urge FIFA to give $10m to each member association