PTI approves October 4 long march toward Islamabad

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi will lead the mobilisation as the party prepares for possible federal action against the provincial government.

ISLAMABAD: Political tensions are rising as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf prepares to take its long march toward Islamabad on Oct. 4, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi set to lead the mobilisation, according to party sources.





The decision was taken at a PTI political committee meeting chaired by party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, where leaders reviewed preparations for the march and discussed possible federal measures against the KP government.





According to party sources, Afridi will lead the march from Peshawar toward Islamabad. The detailed route and final destination will be decided as preparations progress.

The committee also discussed the party’s response to any federal action against the KP government. PTI sources said the party would mobilize supporters if such measures were taken.





If governor’s rule or an emergency is imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the party plans to stage a sit-in outside the Governor House, the sources said.





The political committee also approved the formation of a legal team to challenge any federal measures targeting the provincial government through legal channels.

PTI has described the planned march as a political and peaceful mobilisation. Afridi has said the Oct. 4 march will proceed under all circumstances.





The march was originally scheduled for Sept. 27 but was postponed to Oct. 4 following a decision by the party’s political committee.