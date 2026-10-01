UAE raises petrol prices to four-year high

The UAE has announced new petrol and diesel prices for October 2026, with the revised rates taking effect Thursday, Oct. 1.

DUBAI: Petrol prices in the United Arab Emirates have risen above 4 dirhams per liter for the first time in years, reaching their highest level in four years.

The UAE has announced new petrol and diesel prices for October 2026, with the revised rates taking effect Thursday, Oct. 1.

Under the new pricing structure, Super 98 petrol has increased from 3.80 dirhams to 4.40 dirhams per liter, while Special 95 has risen from 3.69 dirhams to 4.28 dirhams per liter.

E-Plus 91 has also increased, rising from 3.61 dirhams to 4.21 dirhams per liter.

The price of diesel has climbed from 4.30 dirhams to 4.80 dirhams per liter.

The increase means motorists will pay between 30.09 dirhams and 44.40 dirhams more to fill their vehicle's tank in October, depending on the vehicle's fuel-tank capacity.

Fuel prices in the UAE declined in July before rising again in August and September. The latest increase marks another consecutive monthly rise.

The higher prices come amid fluctuations in global crude oil prices, which directly influence retail fuel prices in the UAE.





The increase is expected to raise transportation costs and add pressure to household budgets.