Google DeepMind, Google Cloud offer $3 million in AI resources to European researchers

Researchers will gain access to specialized AI tools.

Google DeepMind and Google Cloud have launched an initiative to help up to 200 European researchers access advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models and $3 million in cloud computing credits.





Announced at an AI summit in Dublin, the initiative aims to address Europe’s shortage of computing resources and accelerate scientific research under the European Commission’s Resource for AI Science in Europe (RAISE) framework.





Researchers will gain access to specialized AI tools, including AlphaFold 3, WeatherNext, AlphaGenome, AlphaEvolve and AlphaEarth Foundations.





These tools can help scientists study molecular structures, analyze genetic data, forecast extreme weather and tackle other complex scientific challenges.





Google will provide the technology and computing infrastructure, while the European Commission will independently manage the selection of participating researchers.





The initiative aims to help European research teams speed up scientific discoveries and develop solutions to major global challenges.