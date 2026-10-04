Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI

Musk's latest comments also drew attention to his own AI company and its Grok chatbot.

Elon Musk has reignited a debate over the future of artificial intelligence by suggesting the term “AI” should give way to “superintelligence (SI),” as researchers and technology users continue to question whether increasingly advanced machines could eventually develop consciousness.





Musk made the remark on X, where he wrote that there should be “No more AI” and argued that “SI is better.” His comments quickly drew reactions from users, with some supporting the idea while others questioned whether changing the name would change anything about the technology.

The discussion comes as scientists and researchers remain divided over whether artificial systems could one day become conscious. Some experts are examining whether consciousness depends on biological features that machines may not possess, while others argue that the question of human uniqueness remains open.





Neuroscientist Stuart Hameroff has linked consciousness to microtubules, tiny structures found inside cells, and has argued that organisms containing them may have some form of conscious experience.





Researcher Anil Seth, meanwhile, has pointed to continuing scientific work challenging assumptions about what makes human consciousness unique.





The debate raises a larger question that if machines eventually become far more capable than humans, could they also develop subjective experiences similar to consciousness?





Musk's latest comments also drew attention to his own AI company and its Grok chatbot. Some X users praised Grok's recent performance, with one saying the system appeared to be improving at an extraordinary speed.

Musk responded to the praise by saying, “It is so over and we are back.”





Other users challenged his proposal to replace the term AI with superintelligence. One argued that changing the label would not change the underlying technology and noted that artificial intelligence has been a widely used term for decades.





Another user dismissed the possibility of machine consciousness any time soon, while a third supported Musk's proposed terminology, arguing that “artificial intelligence” sounds less appropriate for technology capable of creating original work.





Musk has also hinted at a possible name change involving SpaceXAI into SpaceXSI, adding another layer to the growing discussion over how advanced artificial intelligence should be described. For now, scientists have no established answer to whether an artificial system can become conscious.