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Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, China’s Hubei province eye stronger trade, tech ties

To encourage innovation, Murad Ali Shah proposed connecting technology incubators and investors in Wuhan.

Web Desk October 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah

WUHAN: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with senior officials of China’s Hubei province on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, to expand cooperation in agriculture, technology, education and vocational training, aiming to turn 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China into new economic opportunities.


During his official visit to Wuhan, Murad Ali Shah led a high-level delegation in talks with Hubei Communist Party Secretary Guan Xiaotao and Gov. Li Dianxun.


The discussions focused on strengthening provincial partnerships, attracting investment and advancing joint development projects.


Li welcomed Murad Ali Shah and his delegation, describing the relationship between Pakistan and China as a lasting partnership built on mutual trust and strategic cooperation.


He said Hubei’s industrial strength, advanced manufacturing sector and research institutions could provide a strong foundation for expanded collaboration with Sindh.


The governor also expressed Hubei’s willingness to deepen cooperation in modern agriculture, digital industries, vocational training and business partnerships.


He said these efforts could support mutually beneficial growth under the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).


Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed that relations with China remain a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, adding that the partnership has endured regional and global challenges.


He also highlighted the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, established May 21, 1951, and noted that Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize the People’s Republic of China.


The chief minister invited Hubei-based companies to invest in the next phase of CPEC, particularly in green development, agricultural modernization and workforce training.


Agriculture emerged as a key area of discussion, with Murad Ali Shah thanking China for training 1,000 Pakistani agricultural graduates, many of whom studied at Huazhong Agricultural University.


He welcomed ongoing cooperation in horticultural research and plans to establish a joint laboratory focused on smart and digital agriculture.


Murad Ali Shah also sought Hubei’s expertise in hybrid rice, high-yield seeds and farm mechanization to improve agricultural productivity in Sindh.


He emphasized the need for advanced cold-chain systems to reduce post-harvest losses and improve the transportation and storage of fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy products and seafood.


Better logistics, he said, could help Sindh’s agricultural and fisheries sectors preserve product quality and reach more markets.


To encourage innovation, Murad Ali Shah proposed connecting technology incubators and investors in Wuhan with startups in Sindh through joint incubation programs.


He also invited Chinese companies to explore pilot projects in port logistics, industrial automation and urban traffic management in Karachi.


The chief minister called for stronger partnerships between universities in Sindh and Hubei, particularly in engineering and digital technologies.


He also advocated joint technical and vocational education and training programs to equip young people in Sindh with skills needed in modern manufacturing and other industries.


Both sides expressed optimism that stronger cooperation between Sindh and Hubei would further reinforce the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.


The proposed initiatives are aimed at translating the countries longstanding diplomatic ties into practical projects that support investment, technological development, agricultural growth and employment opportunities.

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