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Russia threatens foreigners with consequences as Kyiv strikes intensify

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this week that Ukraine was facing consequences for its attacks inside Russia.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Russia threatens foreigners

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday, Oct. 3, said it would continue launching what it called retaliatory strikes against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities while warning foreign citizens and diplomats to leave the country.


The ministry said the strikes described as attacks by Ukrainian forces on civilians and civilian facilities inside Russia. It also issued a warning to foreign nationals, including employees of diplomatic missions, telling them not to remain in Ukraine and travel there.


The ministry said people who ignored the warning would be responsible for any consequences they might face. Russia has recently increased its attacks on Kyiv’s infrastructure. On Saturday, an airstrike hit a bridge over the Dnipro River, according to the report.


The growing attacks have disrupted daily life for about 3 million people living in the Ukrainian capital as the region moves toward the harsh winter season. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this week that Ukraine was facing consequences for its attacks inside Russia.


He said Moscow would continue striking different targets in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine have increased attacks involving grain ships in the Black Sea in recent months. Ukrainian forces have also continued striking Russian oil refineries and other facilities, while Ukrainian drones have killed civilians in Russian border areas.

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