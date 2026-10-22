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PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game

Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes

Speaking on The View, Goldberg discussed Harry’s recent interview with GQ.

Web Desk October 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: Actress and television host Whoopi Goldberg has expressed hope that Prince Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William, will eventually reconcile, saying she believes the Duke of Sussex genuinely wants to repair the rift within the royal family.


Speaking on The View, Goldberg discussed Harry’s recent interview with GQ, in which he reportedly spoke about his feelings toward his family and his desire to mend strained relationships.


Goldberg questioned whether speaking publicly about the family dispute would help resolve tensions but said she believed Harry sincerely wanted reconciliation.


“I do believe he would like to,” she said, referring to Harry’s desire to repair the relationship.


Asked whether the brothers could eventually make peace, Goldberg added: “I think it’ll happen.”


Co-host Sara Haines also expressed hope that the royal brothers would reach a peaceful reconciliation, saying their late mother, Princess Diana, continued to live on through their relationship.


Another co-host, Sunny Hostin, acknowledged Goldberg’s personal connection with Harry while sharing her own hopes for the brothers.


“I don’t know Harry. I know Whoopi does and has a relationship with him,” Hostin said. “I hope they do work it out.”


Harry and William were once regarded as close brothers, but their relationship has deteriorated in recent years amid tensions involving Harry’s departure from royal duties, his marriage to Meghan Markle and public disclosures about the family.


The brothers are widely reported to have a strained relationship, with hopes for a reconciliation continuing to attract public attention.

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