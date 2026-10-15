Friday, October 16, 2026
Watch Live
Friday, October 16, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
16-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.63 PKR
Rs. 390.23/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 396.96/ltr
Headlines
OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices The FBR has given an extension until 31st October for filing tax returns. Severe drought declared in six areas of England as reservoir levels fall Jamaican music legend Jackie Jackson dies at 79 How gardening can benefit physical and mental health UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices The FBR has given an extension until 31st October for filing tax returns. Severe drought declared in six areas of England as reservoir levels fall Jamaican music legend Jackie Jackson dies at 79 How gardening can benefit physical and mental health UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say

Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Military accuses India of sponsoring slain militants; president and prime minister praise troops.

Web Desk October 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Washuk district, the military's media wing said Thursday.


The operation was conducted on the night of Oct. 12 and 13 following reports of the presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy group Fitna al-Hindustan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).


The statement said security forces swiftly dismantled a terrorist hideout, killing five terrorists sponsored by India. A cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered, it added.


Sanitization operations were underway to locate and eliminate any other terrorists in the area, the ISPR said.


It added that the counterterrorism campaign under the vision of "Azm-e-Istehkam," approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan, would continue to counter foreign-sponsored terrorism.


President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately praised security forces for the operation.


In a statement issued by the President House, Zardari paid tribute to the forces and commended the ongoing clearance operations aimed at eliminating other foreign-backed terrorists in the region.


He said terrorism would be rooted out at all costs and that attempts by the terrorists' foreign sponsors and their local facilitators would be thwarted.


The prime minister also lauded security forces for killing five terrorists in the operation. He said security forces were achieving significant successes against terrorism under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision and reaffirmed the government's commitment to eliminating all forms of terrorism from the country.

Recommended

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot

Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot
FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar
Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone

Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone
NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi

NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi
Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser

Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser