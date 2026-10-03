Islamabad airport customs seize 47 kilograms of suspected drugs in two operations

The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Assistant Collector of Customs at the airport.

ISLAMABAD: Customs officials at Islamabad International Airport seized 47 kilograms of suspected drugs on Oct. 3, in two separate operations targeting alleged smuggling attempts over the past week, authorities said.





According to Customs officials, passengers arriving from abroad on Thai Airways flight TG-349 were placed under close surveillance and subjected to detailed checks.





During the inspection, officials stopped a Thai national identified as Naeehaphong Pueehykosai and searched his luggage. They recovered 23 kilograms of suspected cannabis, commonly known as weed, which officials estimated was worth about Rs31 million.





Officials said a special vigilance team was formed after receiving credible information. The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Assistant Collector of Customs (AB) at the airport.





The suspected drugs were seized and the passenger was taken into custody for further legal proceedings. Customs officials also registered a case against him.





In a separate operation, officials stopped another passenger arriving from abroad following a tip. A search led to the recovery of 24 kilograms of hashish, which authorities estimated had an international market value of about Rs310 million.





Customs officials said they had also seized 55 kilograms of hashish worth approximately Rs550 million from an incoming passenger on Sept. 28. Legal proceedings against the passengers arrested in the two latest operations are underway, according to Customs officials.