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PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices Indian developer turns voter roll anger into protest-themed online 'Jantar Mantar Chalo' game

CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional security environment.

Web Desk October 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met Maldivian President Dr Mohamed Muizzu in Islamabad to discuss regional security and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.


According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional security environment and opportunities to expand cooperation between the two countries.


Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening defence ties, institutional linkages and professional exchanges.


Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the longstanding and cordial relations between Pakistan and the Maldives and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further enhancing bilateral cooperation.


He also stressed the importance of promoting regional peace, stability and security through constructive engagement.


President Muizzu praised the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and appreciated the country’s continued efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

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