Pins and needles in your feet? Causes you should know

Numbness can affect different parts of the body but is commonly felt in the legs, feet, hands and arms.

A tingling or crawling sensation in the feet can occur after sitting in the same position for a long time and is usually temporary. The sensation often fades after changing position and moving the affected limb.

Sitting with one leg crossed over the other, keeping the legs hanging for an extended period or wearing tight shoes that put pressure on the feet can cause temporary numbness or tingling.

Why Do Legs Go Numb?

Numbness can affect different parts of the body but is commonly felt in the legs, feet, hands and arms. Staying in one position for too long can put pressure on nerves and temporarily interfere with the transmission of signals between the affected area and the brain.

As a result, sensation may decrease and the limb can feel as if it has “fallen asleep.” Changing position and moving the limb usually helps restore normal nerve signaling and circulation, causing the tingling to gradually disappear.

When Should You See a Doctor?

Frequent or persistent numbness should not be ignored, particularly when it occurs without an obvious trigger such as sitting in one position.

Recurring numbness can have several possible causes, including vitamin B12 deficiency, a herniated disc, thyroid problems, diabetes and certain neurological or other medical conditions.

Sudden numbness can also be a sign of a medical emergency such as a stroke, particularly when accompanied by weakness on one side of the body or difficulty speaking.

People experiencing unexplained, recurrent or prolonged numbness in their feet, legs, hands or arms should consult a doctor to determine the underlying cause.