Friday, October 16, 2026
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Friday, October 16, 2026
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FUEL PRICE
16-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.63 PKR
Rs. 390.23/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 396.96/ltr
Headlines
OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices The FBR has given an extension until 31st October for filing tax returns. Severe drought declared in six areas of England as reservoir levels fall Jamaican music legend Jackie Jackson dies at 79 How gardening can benefit physical and mental health UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices The FBR has given an extension until 31st October for filing tax returns. Severe drought declared in six areas of England as reservoir levels fall Jamaican music legend Jackie Jackson dies at 79 How gardening can benefit physical and mental health UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say

Petrol up Rs1.20, diesel down 17 paisa in Pakistan

The price of petrol has been raised to Rs393.86 per litre from Oct. 15, the notification said.

Web Desk October 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has increased the price of petrol by Rs1.20 per litre while reducing the price of high-speed diesel by 17 paisa, according to an official notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Wednesday.

The price of petrol has been raised to Rs393.86 per litre from Oct. 15, the notification said.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by 17 paisa per litre to Rs396.65.

The revised prices will take effect on October 15, according to the notification.

Earlier, Oil prices climbed Wednesday after two vessels were struck in the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian officials told Reuters they were deploying new tactics to target ships, as Tehran seeks to keep oil prices high and influence the U.S. midterm elections.

Brent crude futures rose 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $106.32 a barrel by 0345 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 66 cents, or 0.7%, to $94.80 a barrel. Both contracts rose more than $1 in earlier trade before paring some gains.

The Iranian officials declined to provide details of the new strategy, but one said Iran had started using different offensive tactics against vessels it considered in violation of its restrictions about 10 days ago, adding that this had led to an increase in attacks on such ships.

A container ship and a tanker were hit by unknown projectiles within the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said Tuesday.

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