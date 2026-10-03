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Headlines
Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm Azerbaijani woman leaves Pakistan under police escort amid Lahore gang rape case Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series Tens of thousands protest in Spain over worsening housing crisis Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm Azerbaijani woman leaves Pakistan under police escort amid Lahore gang rape case Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series Tens of thousands protest in Spain over worsening housing crisis

Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions

The Houthis said they had targeted Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu with missiles and drones since last week.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Fire reported near Aramco facility

RIYADH: A large cloud of smoke and flames was seen near an Aramco facility in Riyadh on Saturday, Oct. 3, according to a witness who spoke to Reuters.


Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed the reported fire. Aramco had also not responded to a comment at the time of the report.


The incident comes as tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group continue to rise. The Houthis have increased attacks on Saudi cities and energy facilities. No group had claimed responsibility for Saturday’s reported fire at the time of publication.


Last week, the Houthis said they had targeted Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu with missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted six ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Taif and the Yanbu area. However, Saudi authorities did not report any damage to Aramco facilities at that time.

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