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Makkah Alliance sec-gen meets PM Shehbaz, briefs premier on defence cooperation

Shehbaz meets Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood, the alliance's first secretary-general, and reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Saudi Arabia's security amid rising tensions.

Web Desk October 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Wednesday with retired Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood, the newly appointed secretary-general of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, and was briefed on the strategy to promote defense and strategic cooperation under the pact, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.


Lt. Gen. Mahmood was appointed as the first secretary-general of the Makkah Defence Alliance between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The agreement — signed Aug. 7 — empowers member states to treat an attack against one as an attack against all.


During the meeting, the premier reiterated that the pact was a historic milestone for peace, unity and stability in the region and wished Lt. Gen. Mahmood well in his new role.


PM Shehbaz also reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the protection of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security during the meeting, as the Gulf state, a signatory to the pact, has faced escalating tensions with Yemen's Houthi rebels in recent days.

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