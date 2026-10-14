India’s Makhi Janta Party follows CJP as political satire takes flight

The Makhi Janta Party’s Instagram account began sharing messages promoting democratic values and business opportunities.

NEW DELHI: A new satirical political movement called the Makhi Janta Party (MJP) is gaining attention across Indian social media, using a fly emoji and sharp political humor to promote democracy, economic growth and youth empowerment amid protests and growing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.





The online movement emerged after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) drew attention for criticizing the government. The new platform has adopted a similar approach, using satire to highlight concerns about democracy, entrepreneurship and economic development.

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The Makhi Janta Party’s Instagram account began sharing messages promoting democratic values and business opportunities, describing itself as a political movement “of the youth, by the youth and for the youth.”





In one post, the account questioned whether citizens in a democracy could be labeled “cockroaches” one day and “flies” the next, drawing attention to the unusual animal-themed political debate gaining traction online.

According to media reports, the movement has turned a remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who advised authorities not to use a "hammer to kill a fly" into an unlikely internet phenomenon, following in the footsteps of the satirical Cockroach Janta Party during a Supreme Court hearing, involving protests organized by the CJP and restrictions on demonstrations in New Delhi.

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During the hearing, a three-judge bench led by the chief justice reportedly cautioned the central government and Delhi Police against responding too harshly to protesters. The court compared such an approach to using a hammer to kill a fly, a remark that appeared to inspire the new satirical platform.





On October 9, a Supreme Court bench questioned the rationale for a blanket shutdown in Delhi ahead of CJP’s October 10 protest. The court was hearing a plea against restrictions on trains, Metro and internet services in the capital, and it expressed no view on the merits of the protest.





The bench said stopping something and regulating it are two different concepts. “You cannot stop everything,” it said. Security concerns could justify regulating public transport, the bench added, but not bringing the entire system to a halt.





In a separate statement signed by Aaryan, the Makhi Janta Party (MJP) questioned the detention of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. The two were detained Tuesday after entering Jantar Mantar.





MJP noted that Jantar Mantar is an officially designated protest site and argued that moving demonstrations away from public view can weaken their impact. The party questioned the purpose of a protest site if people cannot use it to make their voices heard.





“Democracy needs dialogue, not distance,” the statement said, reaffirming MJP’s support for peaceful protests, democratic rights and public participation.





The Makhi Janta Party (MJP) is also, youth-led online movement in India that gained over 3.3 lakh (330,000) Instagram followers within 72 hours of its launch in October 2026.

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Meanwhile, protests over electoral rolls continue in India, with opposition parties and young people associated with Generation Z joining demonstrations in New Delhi and other locations, including Jantar Mantar.





As political tensions continue, the rise of the Makhi Janta Party highlights how people are using social media, humor and unconventional symbols to express political criticism and draw attention to democratic concerns.