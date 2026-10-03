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Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm Azerbaijani woman leaves Pakistan under police escort amid Lahore gang rape case Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series Tens of thousands protest in Spain over worsening housing crisis Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm Azerbaijani woman leaves Pakistan under police escort amid Lahore gang rape case Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series Tens of thousands protest in Spain over worsening housing crisis

Nolan Wells case takes new turn after grand jury declines indictments

A digital forensic expert hired by Wells’ family has also clarified claims surrounding the teenager’s cellphone.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The investigation into the disappearance and death of Mississippi teenager Nolan Wells has taken another turn after a grand jury declined to indict anyone in connection with his death following a Fourth of July boat trip to Horn Island.

A digital forensic expert hired by Wells’ family has also clarified claims surrounding the teenager’s cellphone, saying the device’s data was not tampered with after his disappearance on July 4, 2026.

Andrew Garrett, a digital forensics expert, said during a TikTok livestream published on YouTube on Sept. 25 that he had never claimed someone physically unlocked Wells’ phone and deleted information from it.

Garrett said some Snapchat messages had been remotely recalled or deleted, which can happen when a participant in a conversation removes messages from another person’s side of the app.

“When we say erased from the phone, you’ve got to be a little careful with that,” Garrett said.

He explained that forensic records showed some interactions with the phone after Wells disappeared, including activity that could indicate the screen was awakened and messages appeared on the locked display. However, he said the device was not unlocked.

Garrett’s forensic company previously released more than 3,000 Snapchat records from Wells’ account.

According to the forensic data, Wells’ phone was last used at about 2:17 or 2:18 p.m. on July 4 and remained locked until it was in the possession of his family on July 5.

The clarification comes as questions surrounding Wells’ disappearance and death continue following the grand jury’s decision not to indict anyone in the case.

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