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Pakistan hockey team wins bronze medal at Asian Games

Pakistan made an aggressive start and took the lead in the fourth minute when Sufyan Khan converted a penalty corner.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

AICHI-NAGOYA, Japan: Pakistan’s men’s hockey team defeated South Korea 5-3 to win the bronze medal at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday.

Pakistan made an aggressive start and took the lead in the fourth minute when Sufyan Khan converted a penalty corner.

South Korea responded with three goals through Lee Gang-sung in the 12th minute, Kim Young-bok in the 18th and Young Ji-han from a penalty corner in the 25th to take a 3-1 lead.

Pakistan fought back through Abdul Rehman, who scored from a penalty corner in the 30th minute to reduce the deficit.

Rana Waheed then scored twice in the 52nd and 54th minutes, including a penalty-corner goal, to put Pakistan back in front.

Hannan Shahid sealed the victory with Pakistan’s fifth goal in the 59th minute.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation president, Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani, congratulated the national team, players and officials on the bronze-medal victory and expressed hope that the team would continue to bring pride to the country.

Pakistan Wins Bronze Medal in Volleyball at Asian Games

Pakistan won the bronze medal in volleyball at the 20th Asian Games after defeating China 3-0 in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

The victory marked Pakistan’s sixth bronze medal at the ongoing Asian Games. The country has also won two silver medals in cricket and squash.

Pakistan defeated China in straight sets to secure the bronze medal in the volleyball event.

Pakistan’s two silver medals came in cricket and men’s team squash. Pakistan lost to India in the cricket final, while Malaysia defeated Pakistan in the men’s team squash final.

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