Momina Iqbal fires back at Saqib Chadhar with sarcastic dig over YouTube earnings

The actress and her husband also appeared to turn the allegations into a joke.

Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal is back in the spotlight after taking a sarcastic swipe at politician Saqib Chadhar over his claims that she used their ongoing controversy to gain fame and make money on YouTube, sparking fresh speculation about their reported tensions.





In a video circulating on social media, Momina appeared alongside her husband and jokingly suggested that they had earned so much money from YouTube that they no longer knew where to spend it.





Taking the sarcasm a step further, the couple joked that the platform might soon shut down their channel because it could not afford to pay them.





Their playful remarks quickly added another twist to the ongoing controversy, drawing attention to the public exchange between the actress and the politician.

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The video appeared to be a sarcastic response to Chadhar's earlier comments in an interview, where he alleged that Momina had used his name to attract public attention, increase her online following and build a YouTube channel capable of generating income.





Momina's latest video has added fuel to the discussion, with her remarks seemingly pushing back against the suggestion that the controversy was a calculated move to boost her popularity and online earnings.





The actress and her husband also appeared to turn the allegations into a joke, using humor to challenge the claims about their supposed YouTube income.





The dispute has also involved allegations of online harassment. Momina previously approached the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), alleging harassment and threatening behavior. However, Chadhar's claims about the actress's motives remain allegations and have not been established as facts.





As the exchange continues to attract attention, Momina's latest sarcastic response has put the controversy back in the spotlight, leaving social media users to debate whether the couple's jokes were simply humor or another pointed message in the ongoing dispute.